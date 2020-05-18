Dr. Bryce Allen Cunningham of North Liberty passed away on May 15, 2020.
Graveside Services will be held at 2 PM, Thursday May 21st at Oak Hill Cemetery in Coralville, Iowa. A Life Celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The Bird House-Hospice Home of Johnson County would be most appreciated and may be directed to www.hospicehomejc.org.
He was born June 21, 1932 in Brainerd Minnesota to Mr. Henry Allen Cunningham, owner of Cunningham’s Clothing & Sporting Goods, and Mrs. Gerda F. Peterson-Cunningham, a schoolteacher in the community of Brainerd-Crosby Ironton. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gerda of Crosby, Henry of Minneapolis, and stepmother Florence Olson-Cunningham of Minneapolis, his sister Roberta Cunningham of Crosby, his wife Marilyn F. Berge-Cunningham of Coralville, IA, and son Robert A. Cunningham of Austin, TX.
He is survived by his wife Phyllis Cunningham of North Liberty, children; Catherine Cunningham of Albuquerque, New Mexico, John and Renee McAdams-Cunningham of Los Angeles, James and Lisa Wehab-Cunningham of Livonia, MI, Dave and Mary Knight of Boone, IA, and Cheri Knight-Miller of Rochester, MN; grandchildren Elayna Cunningham of Livonia, MI, Amy Knight, Dan and Jill Blackwell-Knight of North Liberty, IA, Aaron Miller, Ben and Alicia Miller-Horgen of Rochester, MN; and great-grandchildren Henry and Selma Horgen of Rochester, MN and Evelyn and Leah Knight of North Liberty, IA; as well as a myriad of cousins, in-laws, friends, and colleagues scattered across the upper Midwest.
Bryce was a brilliant, generous and loving soul his entire life, with interests in photography, billiards, gardening, arts and sciences. Having earned his doctorate of Biochemistry from U of MN in 1963 and starting a family with Marilyn in Minneapolis, a tenured professorship at Kansas State University in Manhattan Kansas became the origins of his company, Bio-Research Products Inc., which grew from The Oakdale campus Tech Innovation center in Coralville into a pharmecutical research complex in the heart of North Liberty. After selling the company to IBEX Pharmacuticals, He retired with Phyllis to Keystone Place of North Liberty in 2017 and was only recently admitted to the Birdhouse Hospice home of Iowa City where he entered into peace surrounded by love. He will always be held in our hearts as a Titan.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
