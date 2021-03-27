Dr. Bryan Eugene Douglas (47) of Emporia passed away from kidney cancer on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at his home with his family surrounding him.
Bryan was born on September 22, 1973 in Hutchinson, KS to Darrell & Connie (Moore) Douglas. He married his high school sweetheart Lori Marsh on June 7, 1997 in Emporia. They were blessed with two magnificent children, Skyler Eugene and Sydney Rae both of the home.
Bryan attended Emporia State University where he was a member of the men’s basketball team for one season before he decided to attend Cleveland Chiropractic College in Kansas City. He graduated with honors in 1999 and opened Douglas Chiropractic Center in 2000. Bryan loved his patients as much as they loved him.
Bryan belonged to the First United Methodist Church, many different Emporia High School Booster Clubs, as well as a member and past president of the Flint Hills Optimist Club. Bryan was the chairman of the Optimist All Star Basketball game.
Bryan loved spending time with his family and friends and brought so much joy and laughter to everyone he met.
Bryan is survived by his parents, brother Matt (Bronwyn) Douglas of Manhattan, KS; sisters Kerri (Bobby) Thompson of Emporia, Heather (Darin) McCullough of Americus and his in-laws Jim & Marsha Marsh of Emporia. Many nieces and nephews enjoyed the orneriness of their funny “Uncle B”.
Bryan is preceded in death by his grandparents Gene & Wanda Douglas and John & Lucille Moore.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 pm, Monday, March 29, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Emporia with burial following at the Americus Cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.fumchurch.org by clicking the live-stream button. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Skyler and Sydney’s college fund which can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. Online condolences can be made at www.robertsblue.com.
