Blake E. Herres, 70, of Hoisington, Kansas, passed away March 23, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born in Hoisington, Kansas, to Mary Ellen “Jill” Herres and James Edward “Ed” Herres on August 13, 1952. Blake was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in March of 2021 and was ready for battle. He was willing to complete any surgery or treatment offered to him. Although the battle was eventually lost, he fought to the bitter end. Although he had the excitement of seeing those loved ones who have passed, he was taken too soon and wanted more time with his children and grandchildren.

Blake attended Roosevelt Elementary School, Hoisington Junior High, and then graduated from Hoisington High School in 1970 where he developed lifelong friendships and an appreciation for learning. Growing up as a Kansas State Wildcat fan, he attended Kansas State University where he belonged to the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and graduated with a Bachelor’s of Pre-Med in 1974. He remained a passionate Kansas State University football and men’s and women’s basketball fan. Blake worked in the oil field prior to attending the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry. Blake met Julie L. Stone in Manhattan and they married on May 10, 1975. They moved to Hoisington in 1979 where Blake started his dental practice which lasted until his retirement in the Fall of 2022.

