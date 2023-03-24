Blake E. Herres, 70, of Hoisington, Kansas, passed away March 23, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born in Hoisington, Kansas, to Mary Ellen “Jill” Herres and James Edward “Ed” Herres on August 13, 1952. Blake was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in March of 2021 and was ready for battle. He was willing to complete any surgery or treatment offered to him. Although the battle was eventually lost, he fought to the bitter end. Although he had the excitement of seeing those loved ones who have passed, he was taken too soon and wanted more time with his children and grandchildren.
Blake attended Roosevelt Elementary School, Hoisington Junior High, and then graduated from Hoisington High School in 1970 where he developed lifelong friendships and an appreciation for learning. Growing up as a Kansas State Wildcat fan, he attended Kansas State University where he belonged to the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and graduated with a Bachelor’s of Pre-Med in 1974. He remained a passionate Kansas State University football and men’s and women’s basketball fan. Blake worked in the oil field prior to attending the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry. Blake met Julie L. Stone in Manhattan and they married on May 10, 1975. They moved to Hoisington in 1979 where Blake started his dental practice which lasted until his retirement in the Fall of 2022.
Blake thoroughly enjoyed small-town living where the country was always at his doorstep. He was an avid outdoorsman with his favorite outdoor time being spent fishing for walleye with his Dad, girls or sons-in law, hunting for pheasants and geese, and attending his annual turkey hunt in Arkansas or Missouri with his long-time hunting buddies. He was an active member of the Hoisington Gun Club. He always took a moment to appreciate the fresh air and to take a walk at the farm. He made sure that his daughters were taught the value of nature and to appreciate their surroundings.
Blake was a volunteer coach in Hoisington ranging from his Pre-Molars tee ball teams up through various softball and basketball teams until school sports began in 7th Grade. He served on the USD 431 school board 12 years, including 5 years as President. His school board stint involved navigating the school district through the aftermath of the Hoisington tornado in 2001. “Once a Cardinal, Always a Cardinal” rang true for Blake. His support of the Hoisington Cardinals never waned, even after his girls had graduated from high school. He frequented as many Cardinal sporting events as time would allow. His most recent and maybe most enjoyable hobby was being the color commentator on the radio for the Hoisington Cardinals calling games for the football and basketball teams. Blake started as the color commentator in 2001 and called his last game on December 13, 2022 where the Cardinals played Sterling at home. Even after his disease didn’t allow him to call any more games, the radio dial was always set to 100.7 F.M. when the Cardinals were playing.
He instilled in his daughters that as long as you work hard, you can play hard too. He took the girls on annual vacations where the he introduced them to his love of music making a “pick hits” tape for every trip that included his favorite tunes ranging from Gordon Lightfoot, The Beatles, bluegrass, rock -and-roll and folk music. Music was always playing in the Herres household and permeated throughout the house and their many adventures.
He is survived by his children: Sarah J. Linsner (Kevin), Hoisington; Hannah R. Herres, Wichita; and Addie L. Baird (Zach), Hoisington. He will be forever cherished and remembered by his grandchildren: Ella Linsner, Vivien Linsner, Lydia Linsner, Dominic Gloria, Dakota Gloria, Halle Baird, Cordell Baird, and Mylee Baird, and one sister, Kimberly A. Herres. He is preceded in death by his parents, and Julie L. Herres.
Friends may sign the book 12 - 6 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home.
Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 27, 2023, at Concordia Lutheran Church, with Pastor Gary Wolf presiding. Inurnment will be in Hoisington Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Dr. Blake E. Herres Memorial Fund to support Hoisington Cardinal Athletics or Academics.
in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544
