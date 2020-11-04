Dr. Barry Lee Flinchbaugh, 78, of Manhattan, KS, passed away, Monday, November 2, 2020. Memorial contributions may be directed to Barry Flinchbaugh Memorial Fund Kansas State University. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
