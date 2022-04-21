Doyle Dean Barnes, 81, of Manhattan, passed away Tuesday, April 12th, 2022 at his home in Manhattan. He was a principal at Grade Schools in Ogden, Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School, Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, and Wichita.
Doyle was born in Horton, KS on January 21, 1941, the son of the late Pearl Belle (Baker) and White Barnes. He was preceded in death by his husband Sherwood "Skip" Bishop. Doyle graduated from the Kickapoo Nation School in Powhattan, Kansas; he received his Masters's Degree from Emporia State University in Education and received the 1996 Kansas Master Teacher.
He attended the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Manhattan.
Doyle is survived by his two daughters, Kali (John) Williamson, of Silsbee, TX;
Angela (Jaymon) Hotz, of Bremerton, WA; two sons Philip (Amy) Barnes, of Shawnee, KS; Sterling (DaVonna Smitley) Barnes, of Liberty, MO. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Doyle was preceded in death by his parents, husband, Skip; a sister, Dorothy Tollefson, and two brothers, Melvin Barnes and Donald Barnes.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday at the funeral home from noon until 2:00 pm. Memorial donations may be directed to the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave. Manhattan, KS 66502.
Arrangements are with Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.