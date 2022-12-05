Douglas Schoning Dec 5, 2022 Dec 5, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Douglas Schoning, age 85, died December 4, 2022, at Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan.He was born January 14, 1937, in Clay Center, Kansas.Complete obituary and service information will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Strong 2nd half leads K-State to victory over Abilene Christian Several Wildcats enter transfer portal USD 383 board to vote on superintendent succession Wednesday 'Road Trippin' — Red Hot Chili Peppers unveil 2023 tour Dolly Parton has arrived: Country legend joins TikTok with clip of new song ‘Berry Pie’ Man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker gets 21 years in prison Lost Stephen Sondheim musical reveals insight into a giant Manhattan Cross Country Club reports over $13K of equipment stolen Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAirport officials confirm timeline for airport closure: no flights for 100 days in summerK-State football wins Big 12 title in overtimeKSU Alumni Association now taking pre-registrations for Allstate Sugar Bowl tripSugar Bowl best, but not only, bowl scenario for K-StateJoe Schartz league coach of year, Keenan Schartz offensive player of yearGerald "Jerome" Berry‘Troubling and authoritarian’: Kansas ACLU issues warning ahead of St. Marys library voteJamie JonesKlieman: Boye-Doe, Knowles "available" to play in Sugar BowlSeveral Wildcats enter transfer portal Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.