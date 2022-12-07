Douglas Schoning died December 4, 2022 at the age of 85 at Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice in Manhattan, KS. Doug was born January 14, 1937 in Clay Center, Kansas; son of Walter and Pauline (Rufenacht) Schoning. He graduated from Kansas State University.
Doug taught US History to eighth graders for forty-one years, mainly in Manhattan. He will be remembered as a wonderful and engaging storyteller and was known for making the most boring aspects of history come alive. Doug was able to take a five-minute topic and expand it to a half hour. He used to say he never went to work, but went to teach. More important than his love of teaching was his love for his students. He retired from teaching Social Studies at Susan B. Anthony in 1999.
After 4 months of dating, Doug married Polly Armstrong May 31, 1964 in the Congregational Church in Manhattan. They enjoyed numerous road trips with their three children, especially Christmas vacations in Estes Park.
Doug was an avid reader, reading at least a book a week. He was active with the Manhattan Public Library and Manhattan Library Association. Doug served on the Board of Directors of MLA and served as Vice Chair of the annual Book Sale. The Transportation area in the Children’s Library is named in his honor. After retiring, he volunteered to read to elementary students kindergarten aged to second grade; those who needed help developing their reading skills.
He loved cars! Especially new cars, big American made cars. He enjoyed driving a new car at all times. And he also liked to collect model cars from the 50’s and 60’s. Doug liked to search for treasures at auctions and flea markets. He started every morning by walking 5 miles a day at the mall. Many friends and students will remember Doug wearing colorful, bright socks. He enjoyed cooking and loved baking chocolate chip cookies for his grandsons.
His parents and beloved younger brother, Delbert Schoning, preceded him in death. Doug leaves behind his wife Polly of the home in Wichita, daughters Mary Scharfe of Manhattan and Kathleen Kramer of Overland Park, and son David (Jennifer) Schoning of Wichita; along with four grandsons Dawson, Cooper, Walker and William; all of whom he adored.
Doug chose cremation with a private ceremony for family. Visitation for friends of the community will be held Monday December 12th from 5 to 7 pm at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home on Poyntz. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Manhattan Public Library in care of the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.