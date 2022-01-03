Loyal, strong, loving, kind, a humble servant, and the best hugger around. Husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, Douglas Clayton Fecht lived a life for the Lord.
He was born to a farmer, Clayton Howard Fecht, and his wife, Jane Eva (Johnson) Fecht, on June 13th, 1956, in Nebraska. With a family of five children including himself, they were all raised to love the Lord, to be hard-working, and steadfast.
Doug graduated from Axtell High School in Nebraska in 1974 and continued his education at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas, where he met and wed his wife, Mary Jo Weixelman, on September 30th, 1978. There they began a family and fell more in love with the Lord to eventually follow His calling on their lives to move to Corpus Christi, Texas in April 1982.
Here, they were faithful to build a church, grow a family, and begin a business.
In all things, Doug led his family in seeking God and His righteousness. He diligently and humbly sought the Lord’s will early each morning. He used his strong hands to help the helpless, used his tender heart to love the broken-hearted, and used his mighty arms to hug the fatherless. Doug Fecht loved well and was loved dearly by those who knew him. A lover of nature, he often sought solace in the great outdoors, in God’s creation. Many liken him to a great oak tree, steady and firm, giving comfort and shade to those near him. Now he finds comfort and rest in the arms of our loving Heavenly Father.
On Christmas morning, Doug Fecht was born into heaven. He is lovingly remembered and survived by his wife, Mary, his children and their spouses, Cora & Douglas Johnson, Peter & Sarah Fecht, and Kaela & Nathan Hardin, and his grandchildren, Josephine, Eloise, Aidan, Dillan, Oliver, and Levi. He is also survived by his sisters, Nancy (Scott) Bunger of Axtell, Nebraska, Karen (David) Petersen of Hickman, Nebraska, Susan (Tom) Oswald of Aurora, Nebraska and brother Richard (Jane) Fecht of Axtell, Nebraska.
Memorial Service January 8th at 1 pm at Rock City Church, Corpus Christi, TX.
