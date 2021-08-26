Douglas E. Wallace Aug 26, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wallace Jeff Sellenrick Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Douglas E. Wallace, 67, of Manhattan, died Sunday, August 22, 2021. A Celebration of Life is being planned for October 23. An obituary will follow.Arrangements pending at Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Teddy Bridgewater wins quarterback battle and will be the Denver Broncos' starter Area counties vary in KDHE's county rankings by COVID risk Man gets 6 years in prison in Michigan governor kidnap plot Death penalty upheld for man who killed 9 at Charleston church Riley County reports 48 new COVID cases since Friday Man protecting his baby fatally shot in Florida restaurant Police report for Aug. 25, 2021 City commission seeks lowered mill levy rate increase before publishing budget Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKite’s, one of Aggieville’s oldest bars, gets new look, menuSen. Jerry Moran calls for congressional hearing into ESPN's role in conference realignmentManhattan developer proposes commercial, residential space on Aggieville parking lotThese 2 freshmen are turning heads for Kansas State's offense during preseason campUSD 383 seeking new food vendors after main supplier cancels contractKansas State offensive lineman Taylor Poitier to miss 2021 seasonManhattan football heads into 2021 season confidentFormer interpreter, Manhattan city commissioner worry about Afghanistan as Taliban seizes countryRiley County denies Sunflower CASA's request for IT services if it movesCOLUMN | After 20 years in Afghanistan, there's plenty of blame to go around Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Branch Bulletin
