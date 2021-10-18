Doug Wallace Oct 18, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Celebration of Life, Saturday, October 23, 2021, 2:00 CT. K-State Alumni Center, 1720 Anderson Avenue. Dress is casual and a mask. Gathering afterwards. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dress Mask Ct. K-state Alumni Center Celebration Doug Wallace Gathering Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News K-State baseball to continue College Baseball vs. Cancer fundraising campaign K-State women's basketball notes: Wildcats ready to rebound from rough 2020-21 season Kansas inmates wait months for mental health treatment Protestors disrupt flame lighting for Beijing Winter Games Jury selection to start in trial over Ahmaud Arbery's death Manhattan XC boys place 1st, girls 2nd at league Jones leads Wamego at 4A state tennis Area football roundup: Wabaunsee earns 1st winning season in 24 years Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMore details released on an alleged husband/wife murder.Family receives $350K settlement from Wamego government after son's death at city poolMcGraw withdraws from Manhattan City Commission raceMary HoslerCity, state leaders praise advancement of $43M North Campus Corridor projectAlternative designs, locations for Museum of Art and Light being considered as project advancesVOTERS GUIDE | USD 383 candidates weigh in on board topics ahead of Nov. 2 electionOUR NEIGHBORS | MHS debate coach instills tenacity, confidence in studentsSteven HoslerIowa State downs Kansas State 33-20; Wildcats drop 3rd straight game after 3-0 start to season Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
