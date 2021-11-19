Dale Douglas Fasse, age 56 of Riley, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on February 21, 1965 in Manhattan, Kansas. Son of Clyde Arthur (CA) and Helen Marie (Trixie) (Clampitt) Fasse, they preceded him in death.
Doug worked for the City of Riley in the maintenance department for over 30 years and retired in 2017. Doug was never one to slow down, he went on to work at Prairie Stone Landscaping, where he was currently working. Doug was a man of many words and loved to make people smile, had endless stories to tell and you never knew if he was pulling your leg or not.
It wasn’t unusual to see Doug working on his equipment or working on the farm. His dad referred to it as the “Pondarosa”. Doug’s unique passion for auctions came honestly from his mom.
Doug never missed his daughter Summer’s dance recitals, piano or reading lessons, birthdays or holidays growing up.
One of the many things Doug can be remembered for is that he was always helping others. You might have also seen Doug driving is old Chevy down the street with his wonder dog Bella by his side. Doug enjoyed almost 3 years of sobriety.
He is survived by his daughter, Summer Jordan and husband Mark of Salina, Kansas and their two children, Cameron and Mark Jr.; longtime companion, Vicki Williams; his cousins that he grew up with and were like siblings, Tammy Wolf (Ron), Jackie Tobler (Glen), and Jason Heikes (Lisa) and his beloved Rottweiler, Bella.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 22, 2021 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later day and time.
A memorial has been established for his grandchildren Cameron and Mark Jr.. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
