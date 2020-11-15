Dosha Kim (Garhart) Fritz, 63, of Eugene, OR, died Tuesday October 28, 2020 after a long battle with Myelodysplestic Syndrome Leukemia. Dosha grew up in NE Kansas and graduated from Manhattan High School in 1975. She went on to reside in Rock Falls, Illinois: Phoenix, Arizona: and spent her final 25 years living in Eugene, OR.
A quiet and reserved woman, her intimate circle of friends and family were blessed to experience her many silly and playful sides. Dosha's creative craft talents were shared to the delight of all who knew her. She was always positive and found the best in others much as she did through her keen eye for antiquing. A bright and loyal employee, Dosha took great pride in her work and was dedicated to each and every position she held over the years. One of her career highlights was a position as a fundraising event coordinator which allowed her to exercise her creativity while on the job.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Jim Fritz, of Eugene, OR. and her son, Jacob (Jake) Fritz of Phoenix, AZ.: Her sister, Sheri Nelson of Olympia, WA, and her numerous nieces and nephews spread throughout the country.
In lieu of flowers or memorials, the family requests your consideration to donate blood and/or financial support to Bloodworks or the American Red Cross. It is only through the generosity of others that we had additional years to share with our beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend.
