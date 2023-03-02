Dorothy Alena (Kinzie) Rupe passed away on February 25, 2023, after an extended illness, in Manhattan, Kansas, 6 days shy of her 92nd birthday. Dorothy was born on March 3, 1931, in Clovis, New Mexico to Franklin Matthew and Della Alene (Fry) Kinzie. She was the youngest of 8 children.
Dorothy was a 1949 graduate of Clovis High School. She was married to the late Aaron G. Miner. She was then married to James Elmer Gibbons, Jr. On November 22, 1962, she married Orvin Hershel (Bud) Rupe. Bud passed away on October 7, 2018. Dorothy was active in PTA, CHS Band and Athletic Boosters and the class of 1949 Reunion Committee. She retired from Sears and Roebuck Company after 25 years as a receiving clerk and catalog manager. Dorothy and Bud retired to Joplin, Missouri in 1992 where they were faithful members and volunteers at College Heights Christian Church as Seniors Cheerleaders, folding the worship bulletins, greeting worshipers and providing transportation for others for their Sunday lunch group. In addition, they volunteered at a local food pantry and meals program at St Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. Dorothy enjoyed entertaining and hosting domino and game nights. She developed a successful Avon business while in Joplin.
Dorothy is survived by Dean (Colleen) Miner of Ontario, California, Patti (Wesley) Eaton of Woodsville, New Hampshire, adopted at birth by David and Florence Kinzie, Keith (Sharna) Gibbons of Midland, Texas, Marvin (Jolene) Rupe of Manhattan, Kansas, 9 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 11:00 am at Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery, Joplin, Missouri, with Rev. Rick Bushnell officiating.
Dorothy’s family would like to express appreciation to Stoneybrook Assisted Living and Interim Hospice for their loving care and compassion.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
