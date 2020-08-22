Dorothy L. Johnston, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, in Round Rock, Texas at the age of 99.
Viewing will be from noon to 8:00 pm, on Friday, with visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, at the United Methodist Church in Blue Rapids.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Fairmont Cemetery in Blue Rapids, Kansas.
Please feel free to bring a lawn chair for the service.
