Dorothy K. Carmichael passed away May 10, 2021 at the age of 82. A respected educator, Dorothy was also a gifted musician, playing piano and organ. She began working as a church organist at age 10, and was credentialed through the American Guild of Organists. She and her husband, the late Rev. Ken Carmichael, were graduates and lifelong supporters of Bethany College, Lindsborg, KS. In 2015 the College recognized Dorothy with the Alumni Lifetime Achievement Award. She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Butsch, Sarasota, Florida (husband Randy, son Michael) and son Scott Carmichael, McKinney, Texas (wife Mary, children Emma and John). A private burial is planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions to her beloved Bethany College golf team or music program would be appreciated.
