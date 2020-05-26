Dorothy Pauline Beswick, age 98 of Clay Center, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on October 31, 1921 in Green, the daughter of Ralph and Elsie (Riek) Wiegers.
On December 12, 1944, she was married to Arnold Beswick. He preceded her in death.
Dorothy was a one room school teacher at the Wood School for five years before her marriage. She was a prior member of the Parallel Presbyterian Church and the Fact United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School and Bible School. When the Fact United Methodist Church closed, she became a member of the Clay Center United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking, quilting, gardening, and sewing, making most of her children’s clothes while they were young.
She is survived by a daughter, Diane Pfeifley and husband Phil of Riley; six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her twin sons, Ed and Arn Beswick; her daughter, Karen Beswick; her sister, Gladys Osthoff and a great grandson.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Parallel Cemetery with Herb Mugler officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
A memorial has been established for the Clay Center United Methodist Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
