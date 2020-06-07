Dorothy Ann (Schmidler) Moser passed away on May 10th, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 87 after a steep decline in health.
Dorothy was born on a farm north of Marysville, Kansas to Mary Catherine (Cooper) Schmidler and John Carlisle Schmidler. She lived in Marysville as a child and attended school there. She left Marysville High School after 2 years. At the age of 54, she went back to school and received her GED.
She married Glen Leroy Moser on March 12, 1948. They had 2
children, Carl James (Jim) Moser and Peggy Jean (Moser) Richardson. Dorothy and Glen were married for 53 years and lived in Manhattan, Kansas for most of their married lives.
Dorothy was a member of the Union Pacific Old Timers Club #31, American Legion Auxiliary # 17 and VFW Auxiliary. She served as the treasurer for the VFW Auxiliary for many years.
Dorothy worked at Citizen’s State Bank for 19 years. She also worked at Riley County Farm Bureau for 7 years and the Medical Associates for 12 years.
Following the untimely death of their daughter, Peggy, Dorothy and Glen raised their 3 grandchildren: Kay Louise Richardson-Hagen, Christina Ann Richardson, and Jeffery Heywood Richardson.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Glen (2001), and their daughter, Peggy (1976).
She was also preceded in death by her parents, and by her siblings: Kay Louise Schmidler, Mary Jo (Schmidler) Krug, George Schmidler, and John (Jack) Schmidler, and by her grandchildren: Shonnie Renee (Moser) Hard and Joshua J. Robinson.
She is survived by her son, Carl James (Jim) Moser and his wife, Misi L. Moser of Colorado Springs, Colorado and her remaining grandchildren. She has 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy had a generous heart and a feisty spirit. She was known as “Grandma” to many who were close to her and her family.
She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband and daughter at St. Gregory Cemetery in Marysville, Kansas. Services will be determined at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the VFW National Home in Eaton Rapids, Michigan.
