Dorothea Zafran, 94, of Ogden, KS, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 9th, 2023, at Wellsprings of Westmoreland.
Dorothea was born in Nuremberg, Germany where she met and married Sam Zafran on Nov 8th, 1958. After service in Germany, Sam was to be stationed at Ft. Riley, KS, moving his family to America. Dorothea became a U.S. citizen and was very proud to do so.
Dorothy was a wonderful and loving homemaker, bringing Old World charm and tradition as well as her culinary talents to friends and family. She was a homeroom mother, PTA member, and generous community member whose cheesecakes were loved by all! She was a fierce wildlife and animal lover and rescuer: monkeys, cats, dogs, roosters, skunks, owls, lizards-any and all found sanctuary with her. One of the greatest stories was her luring a rescue skunk across four lanes of traffic-which had stopped in awe-to shelter. She was such a ward of Nature, that it would not be unusual for her rescues to return with extended ‘family.’ She was loved by the community for her holiday decorations, treats, and her warm-hearted spirit.
Dorothea is survived by her husband of 65 years, Sam, four children: Leona, Manuela, Mark, and Anthony; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and three Great-Great grandchildren.
Per Dorothea’s request, there will be no service. The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Wellsprings of Westmorland, who gave such excellent care and love to our mom while she was there.
If you would like to leave a contribution in memoriam, please give to Wellsprings of Westmoreland or an animal organization in Dorothea’s name.
Online condolence may be left for the family through the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
