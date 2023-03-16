Dorothea Zafran, 94, of Ogden, KS, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 9th, 2023, at Wellsprings of Westmoreland.

Dorothea was born in Nuremberg, Germany where she met and married Sam Zafran on Nov 8th, 1958. After service in Germany, Sam was to be stationed at Ft. Riley, KS, moving his family to America. Dorothea became a U.S. citizen and was very proud to do so.

