Doris Josephine Winslow, age 73, of Hays, Kansas passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Hays Medical Center. She was born Nov. 3, 1946 in Antonino, Kansas to Reinhold and Josephine (Kuhn) Herrman. She married David Winslow on September 26, 1998. He preceded her in death on March 21, 2009.
She is survived by three sons, Dan Kohl and wife Tina of Schoenchen, Kansas, Rick Kohl and wife Kelly of Moundridge, Kansas and Scott Kohl of St. George, Kansas; two brothers, Les Herrman of Hays and Leon Herrman of Colorado Springs; two sisters, Carol Danielson of Great Bend and Linda Mayberry of Great Bend. She also is survived by four grandchildren, Russ, Faith, Trevor and Collin Kohl.
Funeral services will be 10 AM Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hays. Burial will follow in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery in Antonino, Kansas.
Visitation will be Wednesday 6 PM - 8 PM with a combined rosary and vigil at 7 PM all at Brock's-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601. Thursday visitation will be 9 AM - 9:30 AM at the funeral chapel.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Good Samaritan Society, Hays.
Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com
