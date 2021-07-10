Doris Mae Swartz, age 83, of Manhattan, died July 2, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan.
She was born on December 11, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of William and Alma (Stocker) Morton. She grew up in the Chicago area and graduated from Oak Park Forest High School in Oak Park, Illinois with the class of 1955.
Doris worked for a period of time with E.J. Brach and Sons and then also at the Sunbeam Corporation, then the United States Gypsum Company all in Chicago. She was a secretary and supervisor in many different roles with those companies.
On April 6, 1963 she was united in marriage to Stuart E. Swartz. He survives at their home in Manhattan. They adopted 2 children, Johnny and Christy. She and Stuart and the family came to Manhattan, when Stuart accepted a position at Kansas State University.
Doris was a member of the First Baptist Church in Manhattan. She served on many church boards and was also a chairman and secretary of the Church Circle. Also, while at the church and teaching preschool she wrote many stories about the kids, they were used for the church newsletter, keeping the church updated on the preschool. Doris taught vacation Bible School and she attended many Christian Education workshops.
She volunteered for many positions, at the St. Joseph Senior Community, as a 4-H Instructor, Girls Scout and Brownie Leader, the Pioneer Girls Leader, and in many areas at the schools in Manhattan in addition to being a Title 1 Aide at Bluemont Elementary, she also was a crossing guard for a period of time. Doris loved to take care of, teach, and watch kids learn.
She was preceded in death by her two brothers and one sister.
Doris is survived by her husband Stuart and her son Johnny of Manhattan, and her daughter Christy Harris (Cameron) of Perth Australia, and her granddaughter Adeline Harris.
Memorial services will be held at a later date at the First Baptist Church, 2121 Bluehills Road in Manhattan. Private inurnment will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in memory of Doris are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Disease Research. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
