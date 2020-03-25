Doris Louise (Mead) Phillips died March 22, 2020 at the age of 97. She was born May 15, 1922 in Smith County Kansas, the daughter of Amaziah Charles Mead and Lillie Luvinia (Roseborough) Mead, the youngest of three girls. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, infant son Stanley Glenn, daughter Carol Jean (Phillips) Frye, and husband William Maurice Phillips.
The family moved to Manhattan in 1927 where her father was employed by Kansas State College. Both parents died while Doris was a student in Junior and Senior High School. After her mother's death she lived with her sisters until graduating from high school in 1940. Even before graduating, and after, she held stenographic and secretarial positions in the Manhattan business community and at Kansas State University. ln the fall 0f 1945 she was working for Professor A. L. Clapp as office manager of the Kansas Crop Improvement Association. ln September of that year William (Bill) Phillips, a World War Il veteran, was discharged from the army and applied for a job with the Association where he met Doris. At this first meeting neither of them would have predicted that the relationship would develop as it did, but Bill and Doris were married April 18, 1946. That happy marriage lasted for more than 72 years. Doris continued to work on the KSU campus until early 1948 when they moved to Hays, Kansas, where Bill was employed by the U. S. Department of Agriculture and Kansas State University.
Doris worked outside the home for a short time in Hays, but then became a homemaker and mother. Their first child, Stanley Glenn, lived only a few days. Subsequent births included Robert Keith, Carol Jean, Donald Mark, and Roger Dean. Carol died in 2007. Survivors include children Bob and Roya Phillips, Fullerton, CA, Don and Becky Phillips, Alexandria, VA, Roger and Sue Phillips, Rio Rancho, NM, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Doris and Bill were involved in the children's activities, including teaching Sunday School classes, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Brownies, Girl Scouts and 4-H. ln addition Doris sang in the church choir, was active and did volunteer work in other church and social organizations.
Except for a few months in 1951 when Bill was transferred to Spur, Texas, they lived in Hays until Bill retired in January 1985 and they moved to Manhattan. At that time Doris quickly became involved in church and other activities. She sang in the church choir and also in the Flint Hills Masterworks Chorale and in a summer chorus. She was a long-time member of World Friendship where she served in several leadership roles. Women of the international community loved and respected Doris. She joined the KSU Social Club in 1985 and was active as an officer, member of the executive board and interest groups. Along with those activities Doris and Bill traveled extensively with jaunts to several foreign countries, numerous sites in the U.S. and to visit family.
Due to the current world events, no service is planned. The family suggests Doris would be pleased if people celebrated her life by sharing time with family and friends, perhaps with a coffee, cookie, chocolate or ice cream. For those who desire to memorialize Doris, the family requests gifts to Music Guild Endowment Fund, First Presbyterian Church of Manhattan or to the charity of their choice. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
