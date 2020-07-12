Doris Nelmes of Manhattan, KS died at her home on July 3, 2020 at the age of 80. She was born in Manhattan, KS on September 23, 1939. Her parents were James and Ida Thomas.
Doris Grew up in Herington KS but moved to Manhattan KS in 1955 and graduated Manhattan High School in 1957. She then moved to Washington DC after high school and was married to Arthur B. Fridinger, Jr. from 1960-1973. Later She married Edwin V. Nelmes on December 30, 1974 until his death February 1, 1993.
Doris graduated from Phoenix University with a Bachelor of Science in 2000 at the age of 70. Early in her career, she worked t the National Bureau of Standards and was a dance instructor at the Fred Astaire Studio in Washington, D.C. She also worked for the National Transportation Safety Board of Dulles International Airport, Administrative Law Judges, NTSB and US Department of Commerce in D.C as an office manager. She met her husband Edwin Nelmes during her time at NTSB and they were married in December of 1974. She retired in 1990 after thirty-one years of government service.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Survivors include her sister Shirley J. Hyde-Luna of Garden City, step-children Ted and Ethel Nelmes, Pamela Merlin and Beverly Nelmes, niece Cindy Unger of Garden City, nephews James Lehr of Portland, ME and John Lehr of Junction City. She leaves numerous step-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren and great nieces and great nephews.
Her hobbies included singing semi-professionally in the D.C and Colorado areas. She loved classical music and dancing. She belonged to the Lions Clubs of Fairfax, Virginia; Boulder, Colorado; Conroe, Texas, Leawood, Kansas and Manhattan, Kansas. She was a very giving person and was proud of her work history and volunteering.
There will be no service. Cremation has taken place and inurnment will occur at a later date in Pennsylvania where her husband is interred.
The family suggests memorials to the Lions Club of Manhattan. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
