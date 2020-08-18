Doris Elaine Mueller, 75, of Manhattan KS, formerly of Tampa KS, died at her home on August 17, 2020.
She was born August 1, 1945, in Preston KS, she is preceded in death by her parents, William and Guilda (Zongker) Stry of Tampa KS.
High school sweethearts from Tampa High School, Elaine married Robert Keith Mueller on August 13, 1967. After their wedding and college graduations they moved to Effingham, KS. While they met some great friends there, the draw to come back home to Tampa was strong and they moved into what become home for most of their lives, the farm outside of Tampa. The farm was where Elaine's childhood dream became a reality...raising and showing horses with her family.
Horse showing is what the Mueller family would be known nationwide for, the four of them traveled the country. The lifelong memories created from horses were all Elaine ever wanted. Even in her last days, she was heard talking in her sleep saying "whoa Fred, whoa", finally getting her wish of riding her latest dream horse.
Elaine was a bus driver, for Effingham and Centre school districts for 40 years. This allowed her to attend almost every sporting event, field trip, or school activity of her children. After retirement, she volunteered at the Riley County Police Dept in Manhattan so she could work alongside her daughter.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Keith Mueller of Manhattan KS; sister, Ethel Fern Kellogg of Wichita, KS; two children, Russell Keith Mueller (Lara) of Mulhall, OK and Roxanne Marie Peterson (Adam) of Manhattan, KS; also her three grandchildren: Trace Phillips and Brooklyn Mueller of Muhall, OK, and Owen Peterson of Manhattan, KS.
A memorial service for friends will be held at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan at 4:00 p.m. on Friday August 21, 2020. Family services and burial are held at St John’s Lutheran Church in Tampa, Kansas at 11:00 a.m. Saturday August 22, 2020.
The family wishes to thank those who have extended support for Elaine during her final days.
The family requests that memorial gifts be made to Equine Research Fund of the American Quarter Horse Foundation; PO Box 32111 Amarillo TX 79120. A memorial donation may also be made online at aqha.com/donatetoday. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
