Doris D. Kiracofe, 76, of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Doris was born in Harrisonburg, Virginia on June 4, 1943, to Elizabeth Pearl (Armentrout) and Isaac Wilson DePoy. She attended and graduated from Turner Ashby High School in Dayton, Virginia.
On June 3, 1964, she married the love of her life, Guy H. Kiracofe at the Sangerville Methodist Church in Bridgewater, Virginia.
After they were married, Guy and Doris moved to Manhattan, KS and lived there for one year while Guy finished his Ph.D. They then moved to Kentucky for a year while Guy was working on his postdoctoral fellowship. They made their lifelong home in Manhattan, Kansas starting in 1966. Here they quickly became a beloved part of the Animal Science family at Kansas State University. This group of friends has maintained lifelong friendships with Guy and Doris. Both their children Tonya and Kent were born and raised in Manhattan. While raising her children, true to her fashion sense, Doris worked for Seiferts Women's Clothing for many years. She also enjoyed caring for children out of her home until she had grandchildren of her own. Doris and Guy moved back to Kentucky in 1991 when their children were grown, but she always “burned up the highway” to Kansas and Oklahoma to see her children and grandchildren. She also made frequent trips to Virginia to see her family and friends.
Eventually, Doris and Guy moved back to Manhattan to be close to their grandchildren after the birth of the last grandchild, Maxwell (“the favorite”). Doris was a dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church and loved volunteering with the funeral meal ministry. A memorial fund was set up in her name with the First United Methodist Church in Manhattan, Kansas. Doris led a great life and had the opportunity to travel around the world. Guy said one of her lifelong dreams was to go on a cruise. They went on their first cruise in the mid-90s and went on one every year after for a total of 23 cruises.
Doris is survived by her husband Guy, her daughter, Tonya (Mike) Kiracofe-Tipton, of Pryor, Oklahoma; a son, Dr. Kent (Julie) Kiracofe, of Manhattan; two sisters, Edith (Ralph) Lam, of Churchville, Virginia Edna M. (Ray) Wine, of Mt. Solon, Virginia; brother, Harry DePoy, of Mt. Crawford, Virginia; Sister-in-law, Liz Depoy of Montezuma, Virginia; grandchildren Brady Kiracofe; Jillian (Chanler Simar) Kiracofe; Max Kiracofe; Tori (Steely Still) Barr; Taylor Barr; and great-grandson Caden Ray Still; “adopted” grandchildren (Exchange Students) ~ Florian Wirsen (Germany) and Tomas Nocetti (Argentina). Doris was preceded in death by her parents, an infant grandson Isaac Christian Barr, two of her brothers, Melvin (Betty) Armentrout and James Depoy; and sister-in-law, Margaret Depoy.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Friday, April 24th at 3:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
