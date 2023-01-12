Doris Pauline Hofman, age 95, of Junction City and formally of Manhattan, died December 26, 2022, at Midland Care Hospice House, Topeka, Kansas.
She was born March 25, 1927, in Lebanon, Kansas, the daughter of Elmer and Christine (Ferguson) Bock. Doris lived on the family farm in Smith County until the family moved to a farm near Zeandale, KS and finally Chase County. She attended St. George High School and Elmdale High School, graduating in 1945.
Doris married Ray Hofman in Manhattan in May, 1947. Rays’ military career had them stationed in the Panama Canal Zone, Panama, Ft. Benning, GA and Ft. Richardson, Alaska before returning to Manhattan in 1963.
She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Manhattan, worked at the Derby Food Center at Kansas State as well as taking an active role in Cub Scouts and 4H with her boys. Doris excelled at creating beautiful quilts, raising African violets and roses. She was also known to enjoy playing cards, especially one known as “Hand and Foot”.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Ray C. Hofman, parents: Elmer and Christine Bock and by brothers: Jim Bock and John Bock.
Survivors include siblings: Alice Goodwin of Simi Valley, CA, Robert (Jeri) Bock of Hutchinson, KS, and Nancy (Floyd) Jacob of Ottawa, KS; Children: Linda Hofman of Junction City, KS, Jerrel Hofman (Jennifer) of Round Rock, TX, Lawrence Hofman of Manhattan, KS, and Jeff Hofman (partner Patricia Stevenson) of Grand Junction, CO, Granddaughters: Cristina Hofman, Dallas, TX, Emily Hofman, Denver, CO, Jordan Hofman, Wamego, KS, Lindsey Hofman, Topeka, KS and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned for Friday, January 20, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, with inurnment to follow at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
Memorial contributions for the Manhattan Public Library may be made in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
