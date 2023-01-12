Doris Pauline Hofman, age 95, of Junction City and formally of Manhattan, died December 26, 2022, at Midland Care Hospice House, Topeka, Kansas.

She was born March 25, 1927, in Lebanon, Kansas, the daughter of Elmer and Christine (Ferguson) Bock. Doris lived on the family farm in Smith County until the family moved to a farm near Zeandale, KS and finally Chase County. She attended St. George High School and Elmdale High School, graduating in 1945.

