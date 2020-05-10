Doris Nathalie Brubaker Walter passed away May 1, 2020, in Granbury, Texas. Born February 3, 1921 in Manhattan, to Andrew and Bessie Brubaker. A 1938 MHS graduate. Survivors include Marilyn Scheleen Edde, MHS 1958, Karen Edwards Cron MHS 1961, Gerald and James Edwards. Seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
