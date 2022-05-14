Donna William May 14, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donna B. William, 89, of St. George, Kansas, died Monday (May 9, 2022) in Manhattan, Kansas.Cremation arrangements are in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News K-State struggles in clutch, falls to Baylor 4-2 State adds four deaths to Riley County's COVID-related toll PGA back at Southern Hills as Mickelson debates a return Keeping schools out of NIL dealings opened door for boosters Thompson signs 4-year deal with Miami Analysis: Amazon Prime Video gets solid 1st slate from NFL Manhattan man arrested for 2020 kidnapping Canadian alternative-energy fuels manufacturer to open plant in Manhattan Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesK-State lands 4 transfers over the weekendWamego splits with Rossville in battle of undefeated teamsThompson signs 4-year deal with MiamiThree people injured in a head-on car crash in north ManhattanManhattan hosts US Air Guitar Regional ChampionshipBehind the scenes of K-State football's on-campus videosTwo MHS students named National Merit ScholarsRiley County remains in 'substantial' category for COVID casesJunction City Middle math teacher resigns after outcry over racist tweetsCourt issues early ruling in favor of Fort Riley teacher in case concerning preferred names and pronouns policy Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Vice President for Student Affairs. Bulletin
