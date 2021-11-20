Donna Ruth (Sullivan) Muir, 64, of Clay Center, KS passed away at St. Francis in Topeka, Kansas November 6, 2021, due to complications of Covid-19 pneumonia.
Donna was born in Washington, MO, on January 12, 1957, to Vernon Holcomb and DeWanda White.
Donna attended Washington High School and later earned her G.E.D. She worked for the USD 383 Transportation for 30+ years. Donna was employed by the Kansas DMV as a Driver’s License examiner in multiple counties until retirement. She married her best friend and love of her life Robert “Bob” Muir on, June 10, 2012, he survives of the home.
She is also survived by her mother, DeWanda White of Clay Center, her siblings Ronnie Gage, Wilson, OK, Connie Gowgiel, Salina, KS, Karen Beliew and Larry Holcomb, Paragould AR, and Hershel Holcomb, Georgia. Her children Krystal Sullivan-Silva (Albert) Randolph, KS, Jason Sullivan (Amber),Topeka, KS, Joseph Sullivan (Jenna), DeKalb, IL, Kelsey Sullivan (Stephen); Clovis, NM; grandchildren Nate (Angela), Nick (Alexa), Mikey, Tava, Graci, Harper, Josh, Lane, Alaina, and Brixley, great-grandchildren Carsyn, Dawsyn, and Raelynn, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father Vernon Holcomb.
A Celebration of Life will be at 4:00 p.m., November 27th, 2021, at the Blue Hills Room, 2315 Tuttle Creek Blvd, Manhattan, KS 66502. In place of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to a GoFund Me account in place https://gofund.me/d55eaf67 to help with funeral expenses and may be left in the care of the family.
