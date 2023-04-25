Donna J. McKaskle, age 90, of Manhattan, died peacefully at Stoneybrook Retirement Community in Manhattan on Sunday April 23rd, with her family by her side.

She was born November 16, 1932, in Manhattan, Kansas, the daughter of Floyd and Dola (Van Pelt) Webster. Donna graduated from Manhattan High School with the class of 1950.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.