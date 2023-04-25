Donna J. McKaskle, age 90, of Manhattan, died peacefully at Stoneybrook Retirement Community in Manhattan on Sunday April 23rd, with her family by her side.
She was born November 16, 1932, in Manhattan, Kansas, the daughter of Floyd and Dola (Van Pelt) Webster. Donna graduated from Manhattan High School with the class of 1950.
Donna worked at Kansas State University in housekeeping for many years.
She was married to Everett Lundquist and they later divorced. She later married George McKaskle on October 15, 2000. George preceded her in death.
Donna was a member and past president of the Eagles Lodge, was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
She volunteered at the Manhattan Senior Center. She enjoyed playing Bingo, bowling in her younger years, the trips to Council Grove Lake, and was a K-State Sports, KC Chiefs and Royals fan.
Survivors include five children: Rick Lundquist of Phoenix, AZ, Brad Lundquist and his wife Alvina of Manhattan, Guy Lundquist and his wife Dena of Manhattan, Tammy Schlosser and her husband Jim of Herington, KS, and Jimmy Dale McKaskle and his wife Gaye of Leesville, LA; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Cremation is planned with a family Celebration of her Life at a later date.
