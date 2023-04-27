In Loving Memory Of
Donna Kay Davitto Macy
1952-2023
Donna Kay Davitto Macy, age 71, of Leonardville, Kansas passed into a better world April 24, 2023, with her loving family gathered around her.
Donna Kay Davitto was born January 6th, 1952 in Clinton, Indiana to Anthony and Barbara Jean Davitto. Her early childhood was spent in Clinton, and in the late 1950s the family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho. In 1963 they come back to Indiana, settling in Danville, near Indianapolis. She graduated from Danville High School and in 1970 married Thomas Coleman. They had three sons, Eric, Brian and Jeremy. The family lived in Indiana then California, where Donna received an associate’s degree in biochemistry. Returning to Indiana, she worked in the commissary at Grissom Air Force Base, working her way up from checking to the accounting department. When Grissom was closed, she was offered the opportunity to continue her education and seized the chance to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse, managing to work a full-time job and be a supermom while earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
Donna and Tom divorced in 1998. Late the same year she moved to Kansas to be with Kevin Macy and they married on October 23rd, 1999. She worked as a geriatric nurse at long-term care facilities until her retirement in 2011.
Donna was a warm, caring, intelligent and loving woman who wore her heart on her sleeve. Her profession was a calling for her and she worked tirelessly to give the best care to her residents. She loved too many things to list, but here are a few: above all, her family, who she would do anything for, and they would do anything for her. Her husband Kevin, partner in adventure for the last 25 years of her life. All animals, especially the cats that shared her house; she also had a special fondness for giraffes. Travel was a strong interest and she was always up for a road trip, especially to the mountains or the ocean. She was a tireless supporter of her kids in school as they participated in marching band, music and athletics and didn’t miss one of their events; she also traveled to see her grandkids’ marching band shows. Donna learned many authentic Italian recipes from her paternal grandmother and prepared them often. She and Kevin enjoyed trying new restaurants and returning to their favorites. She was a diehard Indianapolis Colts and Pacers fan and after her move to Kansas also cheered for the KSU Wildcats and the Kansas City Chiefs and never missed watching the Indy 500. Camping and spending time outdoors were important to her. She loved listening to classic rock music and attending concerts, and played the clarinet and piano.
She was preceded in death by her dad Anthony, her mom Barbara Jean. and older sister Connie Ann who died in infancy.
Donna is survived by her brother Rick Davitto, husband Kevin, brother-in-law Derek Macy, her sons, Eric Coleman and wife Trish, Brian Coleman and wife Missy, and Jeremy Coleman and wife Aimee; and grandchildren Ben Coleman and wife Jennifer Fornshell Coleman, Bailey Coleman and wife Jackie, Brendan Coleman, Kylie Coleman, Riley Coleman, Chloe Reecer, Nova Jones, Thomas Jones, and Darian Jones. Her great-grandchildren, Charlie Coleman, Lillian Nixon, Kheighlen McCallister, Maliyah McCallister, Juniper McCallister and Oaklynn Benn. And of course, she and Kevin’s cat-kids Dude, Katniss, Tink, Bogie and Bacall.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Thursday, May 4th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan. A Celebration of Donna’s Life will be held at a later date in Indiana.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Isaiah 40:31
But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength; they will fly up on wings like eagles; they will run and not be tired; they will walk and not be weary.
