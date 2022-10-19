Donna Jean (Bell) Ethridge was born on December 26, 1943, in Ellsworth, Kansas. Her parents were Samuel Paul and Martha Kathryn (Belt) Bell. While very young, her family moved to Salina, Kansas where she graduated from Salina Central High School. Donna was known for her kind, loving, and compassionate personality so after graduation she moved to Topeka, Kansas where she attended nursing school. She loved helping people. She worked in the healthcare field as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) for several years before moving back to Salina to work. Donna met Larry Dean Ethridge and they were married on June 10th, 1966. They had two children, Troy and Denise, who were the light of her life. Donna and Larry had several moves due to his job with Southwestern Bell Telephone, but they never left the state of Kansas. Donna continued working in many areas of nursing as they moved across the state. In 1990, they moved to Manhattan, Kansas and built a home at Tuttle Creek Lake. In 1999, she went back to college to obtain her Registered Nurse (RN) degree graduating summa cum laude. Over the years, Donna had nursing opportunities in family practice, private home care, nursing homes, and infectious diseases but geriatrics was her favorite. She was well known for giving pain-free shots and patients often requested her. Once both she and Larry were retired, they enjoyed traveling and camping in their 5th wheel. She spent lots of time with her children and grandchildren. While in Manhattan, she was an active member of the First Baptist Church and the American Baptist Women’s Organization where she held several offices and was past President. Her church family was extremely important to Donna. She also served on the Board of Director’s at Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community.

On June 10, 2016, Donna and Larry celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a celebration thrown by their children. Donna was later preceded in death by Larry, who passed away September 22, 2018. They were married 52 years. Donna then moved back to Topeka, Kansas to be closer to family especially her two grandchildren Lauren and Jacob whom she loved a great deal. She began attending the First Baptist Church in Topeka.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.