Donna Lee Diskau, age 90, of Riley, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Leonardville Nursing Home.
She was born on April 15, 1931 on a farm in Northern Riley County, the daughter of Paul and Myrtle (Simnitt) Specht.
On May 19, 1949, she married Dean L. Diskau in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death April 27, 2002. Donna and Dean were best friends and partners. They enjoyed their yearly trips to Arizona during the winter months and bringing home some of the treasures found on their outings.
Donna was a homemaker and took care of the books for her husband’s construction company. She was a board member for the Manhattan Public Library and enjoyed playing bridge and golf with “the girls” on a weekly basis. Donna was active in the Riley PTA while her daughter was in grade school and was instrumental in starting the book rental program. She loved to knit and was a very accomplished seamstress.
She is survived by her daughter, Constance (Connie) Diskau of Riley; two grandsons, Jarrod Wege Sr. and wife Jennifer of Manhattan and Robert A. Wege and wife Heather of Newton; four great grandchildren, Jarrod Wege Jr., Jenna Wege and James Wege of Manhattan and Lakin Wege of Newton; one sister, Beverly Sundgren and husband Eldon of Leonardville; one sister-in-law, Elizabeth Specht of Topeka and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Leland Specht; three sisters, Ila Simons, Kaye Blodgett and Shirley Higgins and three brothers-in-law, Walter Simon, Duane Higgins and Warren Blodgett.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Larson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday. Burial will be in the Riley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Leonardville Nursing Home and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
