Donald Mark Weiner passed away from natural causes on the 16th of May 2020 at 75 years old. He practiced law and lived in Manhattan, KS for many years. He leaves in life his sister, brother, nephews and friends.
Due to COVID-19 a memorial will be held at a later time.
