Donald Wagoner Jan 20, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donald R. Wagoner, 89, of Wamego, Kansas, died January 16, 2022.Life Celebration services will be announced at a later date.Memorials are requested to Lighthouse Baptist Church and can be left at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Donald R. Wagoner Celebration Memorial Funeral Home Kansas Stewart Lighthouse Baptist Church Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Wildcat women fend off Kansas in rollercoaster Sunflower Showdown Two more Riley County residents die ahead of the omicron COVID-19 peak Starbucks nixes vaccine mandate after Supreme Court ruling Airlines cancel some flights after reduced 5G rollout in US Prior infection, vaccines provide best protection from COVID Legislator dies using medical suicide law he helped pass City OKs public hearing for STAR district expansion for Museum of Art and Light RCPD may pay $37K to increase insurance limits by millions Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMuseum of Art and Light gets new location as city considers expanding STAR bond districtEverett captures the feel of the Little Apple in new 'coming-of-middle age' series on HBOK-State football adds Missouri defensive back Shawn RobinsonOUR NEIGHBORS | Pet foster takes pride in helping dogs find their familiesSCHOOL NOTEBOOK | Woodrow Wilson 4th grade teacher named USD 383 Master Teacher of the YearConstruction of three new buildings will affect parking near stadium through 2022Why ‘Call Me Kat’ Star Leslie Jordan Is a Total Scene-StealerReagan HuppKSU women's Heavenly Greer denied transfer waiver, will redshirt 2021-22 seasonNeed for speed | K-State student racing team prepares car for annual competition Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.