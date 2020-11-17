Donald Lee Tidquist, age 81, of Manhattan, died November 11, 2020 in Wamego.
Don was born on December 11, 1938 in Blue Rapids, Kansas, the son of Thure and Flossie (Mitchell) Tidquist. He graduated from Cleburne High School in 1957.
He served in the United States Army from 1957 until 1960. Don worked for many years as a repairman for the United Phone Company. He retired after 32 years.
Don enjoyed hunting and fishing and being outdoors. He loved to sit and relax spending time with family and friends drinking a beer and visiting about life and events. He was a good hardworking and caring man.
Don is survived by his wife, Laura Phillips, of Manhattan; step-children, Ron Phillips (Linda), of St. George, Rick Phillips (Vickey), of Ohio, Donna Hatfield (Roger), of Claude, TX, and Darla Paquette (Dennis) of Amarillo, TX; also his sister, Betty Mullet, of Manhattan, and his nieces Lisa and Nancy, and his 18 step-grandchildren, 29 step-great-grandchildren, and 1 step-great-great grandchild.
Private services will be held for Donald at the St. George Cemetery. A public service will be held at a later date when it is safe for all to attend.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Good Samaritan Society- Valley Vista Nursing Home in Wamego. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
