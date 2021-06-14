Donald Lee Stuteville, age 90, of Manhattan, died Wednesday June 9, 2021 at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community in Manhattan.
He was born on September 7, 1930, on the family farm near Okeene, Oklahoma, the son of Martin Harry Stuteville and Mayme Lee (Herriman) Stuteville.
On September 7, 1952 Don was married to Lorene J. Dringenberg at the First Christian Church of Parsons. She survives at their home in Manhattan.
Don was a longtime member of the First Christian Church of Manhattan, since his days as a student at KSU.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sisters, Edith Bailey and Patricia Erskin.
Don is survived by his wife Lorene, his daughter Susan Ann Carlson (Mike), his sons Donald Brian Stuteville, and Robert Vincent Stuteville (Becky); also, his grandchildren Jessica, and Eric Carlson, Erin and Alec Stuteville, and Chomphunut.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 7:00 until 8:00p.m. Thursday at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Ben Duerfeldt officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
Complete obituary information can be read through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
