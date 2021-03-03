Donald Lee Smith “Smitty”, 90, of Manhattan, KS, passed away Sunday, February 28th, at Stoneybrook Retirement Community. Donald was born July 8, 1930, in Hays, Kansas to the late Cecil and Luella (Hancock) Smith.
Donald married the love of his life, Jeane Laizure on October 31, 1948. He retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone in 1984 after 32 years. Don and Jeane made their home primarily in Hays and Norton, until moving to Manhattan in 1968. Don was active in the Norton County Jaycees and was also a one-time president of the organization. He loved to golf and was a long-time member of the Stagg Hill Golf Club. Don and Jeane were “avid RVers” and were members of the Man-Kan Campers Club. He was always proud of their latest RV and enjoyed the hunt for the next one. Don and Jeane were snowbirds enjoying winters in Mission, Texas with their friends. The children often received phone calls from Padre Island, intentionally made when Kansas snow was deep.
Don is survived by the love of his life of 72 years, Jeane; Son; Richard “Dick” (Kimberly) Smith of Manhattan; daughters, Linda (Timothy) Duncan of Fort Collins, Colorado; and Janet Smith(Tad Wicker) of Norton; nine grandchildren; Charisse Wilson (Larry Powell), Laura Duncan, Mandy Welch, Bethany Wicker, Matt (Crissy) Duncan, Elizabeth (Scott) Hammack, Karen Duncan (Dennis Bigelow), Christina (Brian) Geiger, and William Smith (Kelly Skretta); 15 great-grandchildren; Sam, Miles, Jack, Henry, Adam, Lizzie, Charlie, Leylen, Toren, Timothy, Trent, Grace, Jacob, Jenna, and Ethan; Sister; Peggy Klaus and brothers; Bud Smith and Les Smith.
Don’s deep love and loyalty to his entire family will be remembered as his best trait. Memories of times spent with him will be treasured for generations to come.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, and one brother.
Visitation will be held on March 12, 2021, between the hours of 1:00 and 2:30 pm. A Private graveside service will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation.
