Donald E. Rathbone died peacefully at Meadowlark Hills Manhattan, Kansas on April 11, 2023. He lived a long 94 years, an incredible life after his birth January 22, 1929 in Havre, Montana. He was the son of Fay and Cora Rathbone who resided in nearby Harlem. Don will be remembered as an athlete, scholar, and influencer of the engineering profession, not only as Dean of Engineering at Kansas State University (K-State) but, nationally and internationally. His influence was significant and what follows is an overview of a life well lived.

Basketball and tennis in high school were two of his activities but he also learned to play bridge and his lifelong love of Dixieland jazz was sparked. He honed his skills in tennis at Purdue University during his undergraduate years while he began to win bridge tournaments, debated, and sang in the choir. During his professional years he became a nationally ranked bridge player, continued playing a mean game of tennis and mastered the game and art of influencing people on the golf course. His daughter, however, started beating him aged twelve.

