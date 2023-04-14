Donald E. Rathbone died peacefully at Meadowlark Hills Manhattan, Kansas on April 11, 2023. He lived a long 94 years, an incredible life after his birth January 22, 1929 in Havre, Montana. He was the son of Fay and Cora Rathbone who resided in nearby Harlem. Don will be remembered as an athlete, scholar, and influencer of the engineering profession, not only as Dean of Engineering at Kansas State University (K-State) but, nationally and internationally. His influence was significant and what follows is an overview of a life well lived.
Basketball and tennis in high school were two of his activities but he also learned to play bridge and his lifelong love of Dixieland jazz was sparked. He honed his skills in tennis at Purdue University during his undergraduate years while he began to win bridge tournaments, debated, and sang in the choir. During his professional years he became a nationally ranked bridge player, continued playing a mean game of tennis and mastered the game and art of influencing people on the golf course. His daughter, however, started beating him aged twelve.
His thorough approach in scholarship was recognized in high school with awards including the Bausch & Lomb Award for outstanding students in science. Don was not only a valedictorian in his small high school, he was first in his class at Purdue in 1951. He earned an MS at Northwestern University (NU) and sought a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering. His scholarship and research skills were recognized by his major advisor. Don was asked by his advisor to move to the University of Pittsburgh where he was named a Westinghouse Scholar and worked for Westinghouse. He earned his doctorate with high honors (1962) and met a very talented medical graphic artist at Westinghouse who was drawing the assemblies which described the then secret, US nuclear submarine fleet. He married a medical illustrator, Lynne Jordan in April 1966 and embarked on a marriage of 54 years.
Don’s influence on the profession was enhanced with “people skill” development when he was the overseer of the resident assistants in his dormitory at NU. He learned the art and science of teaching and leading research at NU and Pitt. It was his profound understanding that the learning of each student and faculty member is paramount in a university’s purpose was established from these early experiences. Rising rapidly in leadership as a faculty member, he applied for and was named Department Head of Electrical Engineering at the University of Idaho in 1968. A national search selected Don as Dean of Engineering at K-State in 1973, where upon his retirement in 1997 he was the longest serving Dean of Engineering in the nation.
He hit the ground running at K-State with two major efforts to make this the finest undergraduate engineering college in the nation: 1) the improvement of the teaching and administrative environment in Seaton Hall and 2) a major scholarship campaign. He is said to have painted the walls himself in colors other than the drab paint supplied at the time. His efforts started with the raising of funds for the Chemical Engineering program in Durland Hall, the building of Durland Phase II, (now named Rathbone Hall), and Fiedler Hall.
Although facilities are important to productivity, Don knew the importance of learning in a talented and inspired student body. He set a goal to create a fund which could offer large scholarships to outstanding high school students. He traveled statewide to explain engineering, discover future engineering scholars and build K-State academic programs to a position of excellence. He taught all engineering honors students for two decades emphasizing ethics, professionalism and what engineering is and will become as science enhances the engineer’s knowledge to do more for the betterment of people.
During his tenure, the K-State engineering student population rose from about 1000 to 2600 undergraduates and from 150 to 500 graduate students. His understanding of the value of diversity of thought extended to an early focus encouraging women to study engineering and a bit later motivated an effort with minorities. The first woman faculty member was appointed during his time as Dean. He was a strong advocate for increased faculty salaries. Research increased 20-fold to $10 million. The college added five departments and several national centers of excellence. He was one of the founders of the National Institute for Land Management and Training with his vision of the role of engineering in improving life.
His influence nationally included consulting and professional society leadership. He spent a lifetime consulting to many industrial firms, governmental agencies and the National Academy of Sciences. His many years of leadership included the Kansas State Board of Technical Professions, the Order of the Engineer, Professional Engineers in Education / National Society of Professional Engineers and the American Society for Engineering Education. Don worked nationally to license and continue educating working engineers through the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying and improving engineering accreditation through ABET. He created many opportunities for engineering faculty members and promoted engineering through collaboration between deans and industry.
Recognition flowed his way. He was named distinguished alumnus from the University of Montana, the University of Pittsburgh and is a member of the Engineering Hall of Fame at Kansas State University. To name a few others, he was named Fellow by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, a Fellow of the American Society for Engineering Education and presented the Meritorious Service Award from Phi Kappa Phi. He also received a Life Achievement Award for service to minority students.
Don served the state and local community as an elder of the Presbyterian church, President of Rotary, United Way Board, a member of the Chamber of Commerce, and the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation Board of Directors. He served as a Trustee, KSU Foundation and the Kansas Research Foundation, and he founded the Kansas Entrepreneurial Center. He worked many years to enhance high school math education and both the Kansas Senate and House of Representatives passed resolutions honoring him for his efforts. The state mathematics competition (MATHCOUNTS) was named in Don and Lynne’s honor in 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lynne, his parents, three older brothers and their wives, Wallace (Laura), Kenneth (Mary Ann) and Lars. He is survived by his daughter Lynda Rathbone who currently resides in Ibiza, Spain, as well as nieces, Teri Rathbone, Carol Waagmeester, Patty Lamb, Joanne Clyde, and Sue McFarland.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, April 19th, at the First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth St. Manhattan, KS 66502, with Reverend Jason Pittman officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery in Manhattan.
Online condolences may be left for family & friends through the funeral home website at:
Memorial contributions may be made to the Engineer’s Foundation of Kansas (EFK) or the Rathbone Scholarship Funds at the Kansas State University Foundation. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616, Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
