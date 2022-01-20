Donald R. Wagoner, 89, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away Sunday (January 16, 2022).
Born May 17, 1932 in Wamego, Don was the son of Walter and Ada (Berroth) Wagoner.
Upon his graduation from High School, Don served his country in the U. S. Air Force for 4 years until 1955. While in the Air Force, Don met Mary Loy Seely of Denison, Texas and they were united in marriage on February 14, 1956.
Don was employed at Kansas State University for 35 years, last working at Umberger Hall. He retired in 1992.
Following his retirement, Don and Loy enjoyed spending time with their family and friends. Together they became involved as sponsors and traveled on several Santa Fe Trail trips with area youth. They also enjoyed helping serve with many mission trips.
Don lived a full life serving God and his family. He was an active member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in St. George, Kansas.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Loy Wagoner; three children, Mark Wagoner and his wife Nancy of Gurley, NE, Beth Zeilinger and her husband Frank of Wamego, KS and Paul Wagoner and his wife Kathy of Wamego, KS; eight grandchildren, Elizabeth, Andrew, Staci, Matthew, Bryan, Tiffany, Jenna and Megan; eleven great grandchildren, Rhyan, Braydon, Briahna, Brailey, Liani, Brenn, Blake, Trey, Jax, Kate and Ava.
Mr. Wagoner was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Greg Wagoner; and two brothers.
Cremation arrangements are in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego.
Life Celebration services will be announced at a later date.
Memorials are requested to Lighthouse Baptist Church and can be left at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, P. O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.
