Donald J. Philippi, age 96, of Bushton, Kansas, died Monday November 23, 2020 at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community in Manhattan.
Complete obituary information is pending and will be announced by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
