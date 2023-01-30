Donald J. Matuszak passed away on Saturday, January 28th, surrounded by his family. Don was born in Cicero, IL on September 4, 1936 to Alexander and Florence Matuszak. Don was a graduate of Kansas State University, where he met the love of his life, Mary Helen Eaton. During his college years, he captained the basketball team to number one in the country. Tex Winter coached the KState team, and Don played with great athletes including Oscar Robertson, Wally Frank, Wilt Chamberlain and his best friend, Bob Boozer. He later served on the Alumni Board of the university. Don was inducted into the Illinois Hall of Fame for his outstanding achievements on the court. Don was employed by IBM in management, and won numerous awards and accolades for his achievements, including outstanding Branch Manager for the western US, and was one of six Branch Managers selected to speak at National Sales Rallies. Don was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mel, and daughter, Jill Swain. He leaves behind his brother, Ed (Karen) Matuszak, his sister Judy (Steve)Lindberg, daughter Joelyn (Jim) Shea, five grandchildren, and their respective families. Don was a man of great character, had a wonderful sense of humor, and was a masterful story teller. He will be sorely missed by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. He had a way of drawing people together, and never met a stranger. His family would ask that you gather with friends, share your favorite memories, laugh, and toast a very accomplished and captivating man. Contributions in Don’s name can be made to the basketball program at Kansas State University. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
