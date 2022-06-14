Born October 2, 1938
Went to Jesus May 23, 2022
Donald Martin Herbic of Alma, Kansas, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 23rd, 2022 at the awesome age of 83 years old. Better known as Don, Dad Don, Grandpa Don, and “Snake Hips,” Don was born in 1938 to Martin M., Jr. and Ida Berg Herbic. Don was one of nine siblings that he loved and adored: Ed, Elinor, Melvin, Lila, Vernon, Harold, Larry, and Ken. Brother Larry is the only surviving sibling. They were all playmates when he was a kid and had many wonderful memories growing up.
Don and his siblings attended the Alma schools, and he graduated from high school in 1957. Don had many classmates and friends he loved and appreciated.
Don was fortunate to have some Wonderful Sister- and Brother- (in-laws), too, including Larry’s wife Diana, Melvin’s wife Ruby, Vernon’s wife Belle, Harold’s partner Gloria, Elinor’s husband Ed Palenski, and Lila’s husband Jim Oliver.
Dad and Grandpa Don really enjoyed his family including his Son Mark Donald, Son Galen and Daughter Teresa, and most especially, he loved his grandchildren including Chelsie Susanne Donnelly, Meyana Summer Herbic, Braxten Ray-Marcus Herbic, Nina and her husband Stan, and great-grandchildren Paul, Angelina, and Milana.
Don was also honored to have “adopted” sons he held close to his heart including Brent Miller, Rob Meseke, and Matt Anderson.
Don was baptized and confirmed at Peace E and R Church (now Peace United Church of Christ) on March 29, 1953 in Alma. He also attended the First Christian Church of Manhattan.
Don served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1967, beginning his journey in Kansas City, MO, and then spending most of his time in Fort Eustis in Norfolk, Virginia. He participated in the Reserves at Fort Riley. He worked on large military trucks as a mechanic. He was decorated with awards including MKM Bad Rifle, SP SBAD CBN Mechanic Badge with Bar, and a Good Conduct Military Medal.
Don loved the great outdoors, hunting and fishing, and spending time with his close circle of family and friends. He enjoyed helping farmers do small projects, chop wood, and do various chores and activities. He also loved being with family, visiting, and listening to country music.
Don spent thirty years serving K -State University faithfully where he retired. There, Don served as the primary maintenance manager for Marlatt Hall where he also had a close circle of friends. Don lived in Manhattan over the years on Lincoln Drive with this family. That is where he first became a Dad and where he enjoyed neighbors and local friends. Still, his heart’s call was returning to his roots at the “home place” in Alma so when a country cabin became available just a mile away from where he was born, he quickly made the move to where he could experience the great outdoors.
Don loved to get “aired out”. He was definitely a farm boy who appreciated everything about country life. You would often find him in a flannel shirt, Levi blue jeans, and a cap.
He was content and sentimental. He loved Chevys and monarch butterflies, trees, creeks, ponds, and rivers. All of God's incredible creations.
Don was such an avid hunter that he accidentally but incredibly trapped and shot more than one bobcat. He also had a major face-off with a large mountain lion when hunting deer which made the newspaper! Don's brother Larry shared some fun stories about him and Don coon-hunting. You'll have to ask about that one. There was always humor in all of Don's adventures.
Don wasn't much on technology, phones, and worldly things. He was more about simple things. And he was always an avid K-State fan loyal with true purple pride.
Don made quite an impact on the Wroten House staff while in care there most recently. All of the nurses commented about his amazing personality and humor and that they loved him—also mentioning that he was the reason that lemonade was brought back to Wroten House. They had taken it off the menu, and Don commented several times that “it sure would be nice to have the lemonade back on the menu.” He said it enough that the staff took him seriously and decided to bring lemonade back for the entire facility. A special thank you to the Wroten House staff that Don loved including Elaina, Taylor, Crystal, Teresa, Brooke, Julie, Jennifer, Chelsea, Nick, previous nurse Rebecca, and various other Wroten staff members. Elaina was truly a gem to Dad as she had been Don’s caretaker at Bramlage and then Wroten House when he needed extra support. Family was with Don when he fell asleep soon after to be with Jesus, and Elaina was with him as he slept that night and took his final breath. We will never forget that kind of love, care, and dedication!
Then, there are Stacy and Janet who were not only Don's home caretakers previously but also his very close friends. Dad had exceptional care with Heartland at Home Care, and he really loved Janet and Stacy’s company and appreciated their important friendship.
Although Don had a setback with pneumonia, he was so strong until the very end. Don was especially fond of Reverend Dr. Patty Brown-Barnett who became his close friend while at Wroten House. She visited him often, talked with him as a great friend would, and prayed with him regularly, too. Reverend Patti prayed with us and asked us to say the Lord's Prayer together, and just after, Don said his final word which was “home.” From that point on Don was very comfortable and at peace until he went home to be with Jesus.
We love Don with all of our hearts.
Don was and always will be one of our all-time favorite, beloved people.
Celebration of Life services with Military Honors by the U. S. Army Funeral Honors Detail and the Wamego American Legion Post 172 will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Wounded Warriors United of Manhattan, KS, or the Meadowlark Foundation/ Wroten House (in memorial honor of Don Herbic).
