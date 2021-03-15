(1940 - 2021)
Donald Maurice Rasmussen, 80, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Manhattan, KS. Don was born October 23, 1940 in Quinter, Kansas and grew up on a farm near Mingo, KS. Don attended Kansas State University and graduated with a degree in chemical engineering, leading him to a 35 year career with the Union Carbide Corporation. While in college, he met the love of his life, Beatrice Martin, and they married in 1961. Their special love carried them through many adventures, bringing them five daughters, while living all over the world. It was his great joy to be able to celebrate his and Bea’s 60th wedding anniversary in February.
His curious mind and adventurous spirit led him to pursue many hobbies, with a particular love for the outdoors, including backpacking, hunting, fishing, billiards, astronomy, running, woodworking, golfing, gardening and, of course, cheering on the Kansas State Wildcats.
Don was diagnosed with Parkinson disease in 2004. He fought his disease bravely for 17 years, while advocating for others along the way as an active participant of the Parkinson’s program at Meadowlark Hills in Manhattan, KS.
Don is preceded in death by his father, Maurice Rasmussen, mother, Myrtle Rasmussen, and daughter, Dawn Dee Rasmussen.
Don leaves behind family who love him dearly: wife, Bea Rasmussen, sisters Judy (Gary) Moore, Diane (John) Lovitt; children: Sherri Ramussen, Kerri (Evan) Burns, Cindy (Frank) Barker, Tammy Lynn Rasmussen; grandchildren: James (Dana) Mace, Amanda (Tyler) Fitzgerald, Ally Flanary, Andrea Flanary, Natalie (Jon) Otto, Melanie Bach; six great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, relatives in Denmark, and many friends both at Meadowlark and all over the country.
Thank you, Don/Dad/Grandpa, for your loving example to follow.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 3:00pm at First United Methodist Church , 612 Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan, KS.
The family requests donations in honor of Don be made to The Meadowlark Foundation with “Parkinson’s Program” in the memo or The Good Shepherd Foundation. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
