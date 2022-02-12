Old pilots never die they just fly higher.
Donald Madison Marks was born on January 12,1925 to Ernest Lee Marks and Ruth Vivian Tennyson in Leavenworth, Ks. His early years involved working at Beckers Pharmacy, being the football quarterback at Immaculata High School where he graduated and where he was an accomplished swimmer and diver.
Education comprised of a BS from the University of Kansas, a Masters from Indiana University, and a diploma from George Washington University. In 1970 he did a yearlong tour of duty at Stanford Research Institute where he took Ph.D. courses in political science at Stanford University. In 1971 he obtained his second Masters from American University while stationed at the Pentagon with the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
His military career spanned 27 years, a “lifer” as the military calls it. He entered the service with the Corps of Engineers in 1943, left, attended college and re-enlisted with the Air Force, went on to graduate from pilot training; retiring at the rank of full Colonel. He participated in the Korean War, WWII and the Vietnam War resulting in many medals of distinction.
Military life involved two tours of duty globally; one in Wiesbaden, Germany and the other in Belgrade, Yugoslavia as an Assistant Air Attaché to the American Embassy. The family hop-scotched around the US upon returning from overseas duty as military families routinely do. After retirement from the Air Force Don taught history at the Manhattan High School and assisted with the HS newspaper.
He married Nancy Ruth Lamborn on January 17, 1951 and they recently celebrated their 71st Anniversary. Family and friends knew them as “Nancy and Don” together and no matter what their address, they acquired an avid fan base in every location; maintaining deep friendships over the years. Don and Nancy had two daughters Ruthanne and Eve Tennyson.
Don had a wide array of interests and passions but No. 1 was “flying jets”. Music (Big Band era), reading, history, computers, keeping his cars immaculate, keeping Nancy happy (playing bridge), Nancy’s cooking AND eating out, spending time with his grandchildren, fixing things with gorilla glue
and duct tape (sorry Dad you were not a fixer!) and dabbling in new hobbies like stained-glass and becoming a lapidarist while retired in Sun City West, AZ were a few of the many. He loved words and played seriously with writing. He penned many stories and several unpublished books, sermons(yes-scripture) and compositions at the request of friends, demands by his career and to amuse his family.
Don was a godly man. He had a strong faith and was active in churches across the US as the family relocated; perhaps this kept him safe in the sky on all those flight missions over all those years with the AF; his family was grateful. In Yugoslavia when the scheduled weekend “visiting minister” was vacant Don would sign up to be that Sunday’s weekend pastor.
Preceding Don in death were his parents, Lee and Ruth Marks, a brother Norman Noland, and two sisters Barbara Merrick and Patricia Eismann. Survivors are his wife Nancy Ruth Marks, daughters Ruthanne Jorgensen, Eve Marks (and her husband Larry Cupp) and three grandchildren, Jennifer Fig (husband Kevin), Jeffrey Jorgensen (wife Bethany) and Jillian Jorgensen. Lastly four darling great-grandchildren Benton and Linden Jorgensen and Deacon and Abram Fig.
Dang it---this guy is going to be missed.
Services will be at a later date that is currently undetermined. Don will be buried at Mt. Muncie Cemetery. Memorials on his behalf may be sent to Wounded Warrior Project or Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
