Donald Benjamin Krouse, 92, of rural Westmoreland, Kansas, died Monday, April 6, 2020. Don will lie-state between 9:00 am and 11:00 am, on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Campanella-Family Funeral Home in Wamego. A private service and burial will be held. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Suggested memorials: Krouse Family Agricultural Scholarship. Online condolences at www.campanellafuneral.com.
