Donald Joseph Foveaux 78, passed away Monday June 8, 2020 in Manhattan, Kansas from leukemia. He was born March 23, 1942 to William J. and Clara E. Foveaux. They preceeded him in death. Also his stepfather Don Dunn, his grandmother Jessie Lee Brown Foveaux, and his brother, Kenneth Foveaux.
Donnie served 7 years in the Navy with time in Vietnam.
Donnie is survived by his half brother, Darrel Foveaux Waco, Texas, niece Sierra and nephew Dylan, a half brother Mike Dunn, and half sister Peggie Rowe, his uncle Marion Foveaux, his sister in law, Joanie Foveaux, and nephews Kenny and Tony Foveaux, great nephew, Richard Foveaux, wife Jennifer and family, great niece Staci Foveaux and family, and many cousins of the Foveaux/Allen family, Rutledge family, Torgerson family, and many cousins and friends.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Manhattan, Kansas at 11 am on June 26, 2020.
The family suggests any memorials be made to the charity of your choice.
