Donald J. Philippi (Don), 96, of Bushton, KS passed away, Monday, November 23, 2020 at Meadowlark Hills, Bramlage House where he was for two weeks, after a brief hospital stay at Via Christi. Donald received exemplary care by the caregivers and staff at Meadowlark.
Donald James Philippi was born April 14, 1924 in Home, Kansas the son of Bernell and Hazel Philippi. Donald saw Naval Service in WWII in 1943. While in the Navy he met the love of his life, Shirley Barleen and they married in Los Angeles, CA in May 1944. They made many amazing memories in their 64 years of marriage. After his military service, he farmed briefly. He then went to work for Northern Natural Gas Company and Hydrocarbon Transportation Division where he spent his career of over 30 plus years.
Donald thoroughly enjoyed his retirement of 34 years with his beloved wife, family and friends. Don and Shirley loved spending summers in Colorado camping in their RV. During the time they spent in the mountains, they enjoyed visits from their family and would fish, raft and take in the beautiful scenery.
Don had a passion for being outdoors, hunting and fishing year round. He always looked forward to spending time with friends and family, as well as his coffee group where he spent many mornings, “solving world problems”. Don was very knowledgeable about Dodge trucks and it was no surprise to those who knew him well, that he was one of the best customers at the local dealer. Even at the age of 95, he was one of their toughest negotiators. In the last few years of his life, Don took great joy in spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his brother, Norman Philippi, son, Michael Philippi (Cheryl), daughter-in-law, Dianna Philippi, and three grandchildren: Renee Arensberg (Jim), Jamie Philippi (Karina), and Cody Philippi; and four great grandchildren: Bella Philippi, Aidan Arensberg, Kaya Philippi and Kenzi Philippi.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Philippi, his son, Darrell Philippi, his parents, Bernell and Hazel Philippi, and his brother, Dwayne Philippi.
Due to the pandemic, a private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, December 1 at 2:00 pm, Clifton IOOF Cemetery, Clifton, KS.
Respect Calls can be made on Monday, November 30 from 11:00 am until 8:00 pm, at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Bushton First Responders, Bushton, Kansas. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
