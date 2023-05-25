Donald Hecke May 25, 2023 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donald G. Hecke, 86, of Wamego, died Wednesday (May 24, 2023).Cremation arrangements are in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Live music, puzzle swap, watch party and more Manhattan man arrested for rape on Wednesday Manhattan man dies Wednesday at Apartment Towers Aging America: Baby boomers push nation's median age to almost 39 as fewer children are born Capitol rioter who propped feet on Pelosi's desk in photo sentenced to over 4 years Typhoon Mawar lashes Guam, US island territory known as 'Where America's Day Begins' Gov. Laura Kelly urges Congress to invest in F-35 fighter, support Kansas aviation industry Church news for May 25, 2023 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesK-State football adds pair of defensive back transfersAs NBAF prepares to begin research, officials offer a rare glimpse inside a BSL-4 labAfghan refugees share culture at party welcoming them to ManhattanPeter Oppelt runs for Manhattan City CommissionOUR NEIGHBORS | Area art teacher shares pieces from the 'Heart' through her workTwo teen girls arrested Tuesday for allegedly beating another 16-year-old girlNancy Ann Rost GouldenK-State adds Minnesota transfer quarterback KnuthLeroy WelliverRepublicans revel in divine plan to turn Kansas into ‘conservative sanctuary’ Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections MHS Graduates May 22, 2023 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.