Donald Robert Hafenstein, 86, of Alma, Kansas, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2020. Don willed his body to medical science. A celebration of his life is being planned for a later time. Suggested memorials: Wabaunsee County Historical Society or the Shooting Star Equine Rescue.
