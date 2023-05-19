Donald Bror Erickson, age 88, of Manhattan, died May 17, 2023, at Meadowlark Hills – Bramlage House.
He was born June 9, 1934, in Laramie, Wyoming, the son of Bror Algot and Sarah Loraine (Bartholomew) Erickson.
Don graduated from Laramie Preparatory High School in 1951 and earned his bachelors and masters degrees from the College of Agriculture at the University of Wyoming, where he was a member of Farmhouse fraternity. During his years at the University of Wyoming, he was selected as a delegate for the International Farm Youth Exchange (IFYE) to Argentina, where he lived and worked on several sheep and cattle ranches for six months. He was also awarded a Fulbright scholarship to study wool marketing which he did at The University of Sydney in Australia.
In 1964, he earned his Doctorate in Agricultural Economics from Purdue University and began his academic career at South Dakota State University. Dr. Erickson came to Kansas State University in 1966 as a faculty member in the department of Agricultural Economics. During his tenure at K-State he was the author of numerous articles on rural development. In 1974, he spent a sabbatical semester at the School of Economics at the Stockholm University. During this time he also reconnected with many aunts, uncles and cousins in Sweden to whom he remained close for the rest of his life. He retired from Kansas State after 33 years.
He was an active member of First Lutheran Church for over 40 years and also enjoyed serving in numerous civic and volunteer organizations. Don loved to travel and was able to explore many countries and most of the United States both through his work and for leisure. No matter where he traveled in the world, Don never met a stranger.
In 1963 he met a friendly reference librarian at South Dakota State named Phyllis. Don and Phyllis Lucille Hanson married on August 23, 1964, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Brookings, SD. Mrs. Erickson survives of the home. Additional survivors include two daughters: Sara Erickson and her husband Dr. Scott McClain of Manhattan, and Sonja Erickson and her husband Dr. Rusty Monhollon of Columbia, SC; one sister Yvonne Erickson of Fresno, CA; four grandchildren: Connor and Calyssa McClain, Davis and Rachael Monhollon Erickson; and Rusty’s two sons, Richard and Daniel Monhollon.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and by his beloved step-father, Swan Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, May 22, 2023, at the First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, with Reverend Stephen Haverlah officiating. Private interment will be in the Sunrise Cemetery, Manhattan.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 5:30 P.M. Sunday, May 21st, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made to the First Lutheran Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
